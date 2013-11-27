DeMarcus Ware Helps Present Play 60 Youth Team





IRVING, Texas – The 11 youth members selected from The Salvation Army for the sixth annual Dallas Cowboys Play 60 youth team were announced Wednesday at the Valley Ranch training facility and greeted by a popular face.

DeMarcus Ware presented the youth members, who will wear Play 60 jerseys on the sideline during pregame of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game Thursday, get a certificate of achievement and get a tour of the team's training facility.

"You're going to be able to get on the sideline with us for the game tomorrow during the national anthem," Ware told the children. "When I'm warming up out there, I know I'll see y'all."

The boys and girls were selected to be part of the Dallas Cowboys Play 60 team for being passionate, compassionate, brave, uplifting and trustworthy – the five character traits valued by The Salvation Army's mission – as well as participating in Play 60 activities. All of the youth are members of the Gene and Jerry Jones Family North Texas Youth Education Town housed at The Salvation Army Arlington.

The youth team will participate in Cowboys player introductions and be present on the field with Salvation Army officers during the singing of the national anthem, performed by recording artist Mary J. Blige.

Ware said he's been involved in the event for nine years and cherishes that opportunity.

"I love doing it," Ware said. "Just seeing the smiles on the kids' faces on the sidelines when they're out there, that's what it's about. This week is all about giving thanks."

The Dallas Cowboys and NFL Play 60 initiative is designed to tackle childhood obesity and inspire kids to play well and eat better. NFL PLAY 60 brings together the NFL and Dallas Cowboys' long-standing commitment to health and fitness with an impressive roster of partner organizations – like The Salvation Army.