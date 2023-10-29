Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor

DeMarcus Ware inducted into the Ring of Honor

Oct 29, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

In the middle of an impressive 43-20 win over the Rams, the Cowboys also rewarded one of their greatest defensive players in franchise history.

DeMarcus Ware, the team's all-time leader in sacks with 117.0, was officially inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor at AT&T Stadium with a halftime celebration.

Ware becomes the ninth defensive player – and 23rdoverall member to make the Ring of Honor. He was officially introduced to the crowd by Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones, but accompanied by several current Ring of Honor members such as Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Emmitt Smith and Darren Woodson.

Ware, the No. 11 overall pick in 2005, was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 earlier this year.

Here is a pictorial look at Ware's Ring of Honor induction on Sunday:

DeMarcus Ware Inducted into the Ring of Honor | 2023

William A. Boykins

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, and former Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware smile as Ware is inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
1 / 10

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Former Dallas Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware, right, talks to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during halftime ring of honor ceremony to honor Ware in an NFL football game between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2 / 10

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Former Dallas Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware, right, smiles next to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during halftime ring of honor ceremony to honor Ware in an NFL football game between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 / 10

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith attends a ring of honor ceremony for DeMarcus Ware during halftime of an NFL football game between the Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 / 10

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Former Dallas Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware, right, stands next to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during halftime ring of honor ceremony to honor Ware in an NFL football game between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 / 10

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Former Dallas Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware's name and number is revealed on the Ring of Honor during halftime in an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
6 / 10

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith attends a ring of honor ceremony for DeMarcus Ware during halftime of an NFL football game between the Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 / 10

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A sign with former Dallas Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware's name is unveiled during a halftime ring of honor ceremony in honor of Ware during an NFL football game between the Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 10

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Former Dallas Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware speaks during halftime ring of honor ceremony to honor Ware in an NFL football game between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
9 / 10

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Former Dallas Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware speaks during halftime ring of honor ceremony to honor Ware in an NFL football game between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 10

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Watch the full induction ceremony:

