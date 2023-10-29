DeMarcus Ware inducted into the Ring of Honor

In the middle of an impressive 43-20 win over the Rams, the Cowboys also rewarded one of their greatest defensive players in franchise history.
DeMarcus Ware, the team's all-time leader in sacks with 117.0, was officially inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor at AT&T Stadium with a halftime celebration.
Ware becomes the ninth defensive player – and 23rdoverall member to make the Ring of Honor. He was officially introduced to the crowd by Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones, but accompanied by several current Ring of Honor members such as Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Emmitt Smith and Darren Woodson.
Ware, the No. 11 overall pick in 2005, was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 earlier this year.
Here is a pictorial look at Ware's Ring of Honor induction on Sunday:
Watch the full induction ceremony: