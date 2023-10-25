DeMarcus Ware to be inducted into Ring of Honor Sunday

The ceremony to induct DeMarcus Ware into the Dallas Cowboys storied Ring of Honor will be held at halftime of this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium, the team announced on Wednesday. Ware becomes the 23rd Dallas Cowboy to be enshrined in the Ring of Honor.

Ware will be inducted by Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones, and to honor the occasion, other Ring of Honor members will be alongside Ware and Jones on the field for the ceremony.

Following his retirement from the National Football League in 2017, Ware returned to North Texas and remains a champion in the Dallas-Fort Worth community, actively supporting numerous charitable organizations and community programs year-round. He is also an active member of the Dallas Cowboys Alumni Association.

Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor Members (year enshrined)