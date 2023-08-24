Jerry: No timetable for Jimmy into Ring of Honor 

FRISCO, Texas - Jerry Jones made it clear that Wednesday was a day to announce DeMarcus Ware into the Ring of Honor at AT&T Stadium.

So, the Cowboys owner/GM wasn't too interested in discussing other potential candidates for the Ring, most notably former head coach Jimmy Johnson.

When asked multiple times about a possible addition of Johnson, Jones said he doesn't have a specific timetable for anyone that isn't currently in the Ring of Honor.

"It's not a matter of waiting," Jones said of Johnson. "The waiting term isn't a product of this process. Everybody that is going to go in there in the future is waiting. The point is that because we're open for business at the Ring of Honor that there's some order of things. When you start talking about timing, that's never been an idea or presented at all."

Back in 2021, Jones and Johnson were on a TV set together before the Hall of Fame Game in Canton and Jones said he would put Johnson in the Ring of Honor at some point but never said an exact date or time.

When asked about that on Wednesday, Jones reverted the focus back to Ware, stating he wanted to put "a player" in the Ring of Honor this year.

Ware becomes the first player to be inducted into the Ring of Honor since Darren Woodson in 2015. Between now and then, the only other person to be added to the Ring was Gil Brandt, the team's longtime VP of player personnel from 1960-88.

As for Johnson, the Hall of Fame head coach joined Jones on the 1989 staff as Tom Landry's replacement for head coach. He helped lead the team to two Super Bowls in 1992-93 before parting ways with the Cowboys.