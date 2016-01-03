Despite Losing $2M Roster Bonus, Lee Said He Made Decision Not To Play

Money aside, owner Jerry Jones said taking care of Lee and his health on a long-term basis is always the first priority.

"His value to our team, we have to protect, and he's the first one to want to protect that," Jones said of Lee. "So we wouldn't under any circumstance put him out there with maybe a chance to really limit him going as far as into next year. We just wouldn't do that. (And) we wouldn't under any circumstances have visited with any of our players about bonuses or things like that."

Heading into Sunday's game, Lee had played in 82 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps. But after missing all 63 of Washington's offensive plays Sunday, Lee's number dipped down to 77 percent. When the Cowboys re-signed Lee to an extension back in 2013, there were several playing-time incentives in the contract to protect the team if Lee suffered more injuries. Being on the field for at least 80 percent of the snaps during a season was one that could've earned Lee a roster bonus of $2 million.

Earlier this season, the linebacker suffered a concussion against the Eagles and then missed the following week against the Buccaneers.

Under NFL rules, the Cowboys would not be allowed to just give the bonus to Lee in good faith, but could always restructure the contract, something they did before the season with Jeremy Mincey, who received $500,000 despite falling short of his 2014 playing-time percentage.