Despite NFC Loss, Lawrence, Witten And Frederick Enjoy Pro Bowl Experience

Jan 28, 2018 at 03:21 PM
Art Stricklin

2018 NFL Pro Bowl

Views from the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl week in Orlando, FL

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) huddles with teammates during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Kissimmee, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) stand on the sideline during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Kissimmee, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang (76) takes a selfie with Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) during Pro Bowl practice at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
NFC defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90), of the Dallas Cowboys, records with his phone before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NFC defensive back Darius Slay (23), of the Detroit Lions, records with his phone before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. With him are defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90), of the Dallas Cowboys, and linebacker Chandler Jones (55), of the Arizona Cardinals. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NFC defensive back Darius Slay (23), of the Detroit Lions, records with his phone before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. With him are defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90), of the Dallas Cowboys, defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76), of the Green Bay Packers, linebacker Chandler Jones (55), of the Arizona Cardinals, and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94), of the New Orleans Saints. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NFC defensive back Darius Slay (23), of the Detroit Lions, records with his phone before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. With him are defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90), of the Dallas Cowboys, and linebacker Chandler Jones (55), of the Arizona Cardinals. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NFC defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90), of the Dallas Cowboys, and linebacker Chandler Jones (55), of the Arizona Cardinals, chat on the sideline before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NFC tight end Jason Witten (82), of the Dallas Cowboys, guard T.J. Lang (76), of the Detroit Lions, and defensive back Darius Slay (23), of the New Orleans Saints, walk onto the field during player introductions before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NFC defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence (90), of the Dallas Cowboys, Cameron Jordan (94), center, of the New Orleans Saints, and Linval Joseph (98), of the Minnesota Vikings, huddle on the sideline before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NFC tight end Jason Witten (82), of the Dallas Cowboys, runs onto the field during player introductions before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
The helmet of NFC center Travis Frederick, of the Dallas Cowboys, sits on a locker behind the bench during the second half of NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. A Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year decal is displayed on the back of the helmet. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cheerleaders from representative league teams perform before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cheerleaders from representative league teams perform before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Fans gather in the fan entertainment area outside the stadium before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
ORLANDO – Before his first Pro Bowl game Sunday at soggy Camping World Stadium, Dallas Cowboys tight end and 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten gave his teammate DeMarcus Lawrence, who was making his first trip to the all-star event, a bit of late-weekend advice.

"I just told him to have fun, soak it up and enjoy it," Witten said.

And that's exactly what Lawrence did in the AFC's last-minute 24-23 victory.

"It was a blessing," said the defensive end. "It was fun. My kids were excited to be down in all the fun and parks, and I enjoyed the game and practices, so it was great."

Seeing only limited action, Lawrence was credited with one solo tackle in the second quarter. Still, he said it was unforgettable playing with the best of the best in what he hopes will be an annual occurrence for him in his still young career.

"It's an honor to play with these guys," said Lawrence. "All the guys on the team were happy for me, and I was happy to get a chance to play here."

Lawrence was selected to his first Pro Bowl after a breakout effort in 2017. He finished the regular season tied for second in the league with 14.5 sacks, equaling Jacksonville's Calais Campbell and behind only Arizona linebacker Chandler Jones. Lawrence's sacks led to 160 yards in total losses, however, which was tops in the NFL.

His 14.5 sacks were also the most for a Cowboys defensive player since DeMarcus Ware had 19.5 in 2011. In addition, Lawrence was credited with 58 total tackles during the season and four forced fumbles.

While Lawrence said he knows football is the ultimate team game, he credited good health and a greater knowledge of the system for the improved play in his fourth season.

"I was focused on making playoffs this year," he said. "That's what I wanted, but it's nice to be (at the Pro Bowl)."

Witten was credited with two catches for 16 yards in Sunday's game where the sometimes-driving rainfall also produced a total of six turnovers between the two teams.

"I was glad to be out here with these guys," Witten said. "It was an honor."

Cowboys center Travis Fredrick, who was making his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance, said the chance to play alongside his fellow all-stars is always fun and rewarding.

"It never gets old," Fredrick said. "There are players always changing teams and changing sides, so you get to see a lot of friends."

In the end, the Cowboys and their NFC side may have lost, but the memories gained from being at the Pro Bowl were indeed priceless.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

