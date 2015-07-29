Despite Suspensions; Approach Likely Won't Change For R. McClain, Hardy

"We have to understand that a couple of them won't be ready for the early part of the season. We'll get some other guys ready in their place. But as we start training camp here at the end of July we're trying to get each of our individual players as ready as they can be as we get our team ready."

Hardy's 10-game suspension for a domestic violence issue that kept him out of 15 games last year in Carolina, was reduced to four. There is some talk he might further appeal the ruling, but both Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones said Wednesday they haven't received any news on the matter.

"The only knowledge I have right now is the same thing we had yesterday, or the day before," Jerry Jones said on Wednesday. "His group, his advisors, are considering it. The chief advisors that he has is the players' association and I know of no changes."

McClain's situation is also tricky considering he is rehabbing a knee injury that required surgery this offseason. Aside from his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, McClain is a candidate to go on PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) at the start of camp, which could keep him out of action for six games in the regular season if the Cowboys decide not to remove him from the list.