Dez Drops 10 Pounds, Eyes Return

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant says no one has medically cleared him for full football activities yet, but he continues to make progress from last December's fractured fibula that required surgery and sidelined him for the final four games of his rookie season.

"I haven't been cleared yet," Bryant said in an interview with ESPN 103.3 FM in Dallas, "but I'm pretty sure whenever they send me out for that test, they will clear me."

It's uncertain how active Bryant will be when the new league year begins and the Cowboys begin practice. Due to the lockout, the Cowboys' medical and athletic training staff hasn't been able to monitor Bryant's rehab. In April, Bryant's advisor David Wells said he was about 90 percent healthy and had been training at the same gym in New Orleans that he frequented before the 2009 NFL Draft.

Bryant says he has done his best to stay ready, now 10 pounds lighter than last year's 217-pound playing weight.

I feel like I'm in way better shape than I was last year," he said. "I feel like I can move a little quicker now than last year. I'm back to that size I was at Oklahoma State."

Bryant made headlines in March following an argument with off-duty police officers over sagging pants at Dallas mall. Then reports surfaced about Bryant getting sued for substantial jewelry debts. His old mentor, Deion Sanders, told an Atlanta radio station Tuesday that he's still concerned about Bryant's future.

"Everybody's entitled to their own opinion," Bryant said. "In my eyes I feel like the Cowboys have nothing to worry about. I'm doing what I'm supposed to do. I feel like I'm mature as a man. I'm ready to go out and play football, do what I do best.