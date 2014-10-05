Dez: "I Had To Play My Part" After Struggling Early





"I just outfought him. I just had to come down with it," Bryant said. "I'm just trying to put us in the best situations to get the W, and that's exactly what we did."

Bryant was absolutely blanketed on the 37-yard reception – the catch that would ultimately set the Cowboys up for a game-winning field goal. Houston cornerback Jonathan Joseph, who was beaten on the play, simply tipped his cap.

"I don't think I could have any better coverage than what I had on the play," Joseph said. "It is the NFL – those guys get paid to make the catch there."

To hear it from Bryant, the snag wasn't even the best of his career. Though he couldn't come up with a more spectacular grab himself, his one-handed touchdown last season against Detroit was thrown out as a possible topper.

"Let's see, I got a lot of them – I've got to get back to y'all," he said.