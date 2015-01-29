Dez Non-Catch Mentioned Often As Writers Pick 2014's Best/Worst Moments

Nick Eatman:I'll go with the one that won't go away anytime soon. It's also the most significant play that occurred about 15 feet from me. But, we all know Bryant caught that football. He caught it, he switched hands, he cupped it and then extended it, all the while taking three steps. I'm sorry, but the NFL just doesn't know how to define a rule that factors in the beastliness of guys like Bryant. They talk about plays that are "common to the game." Well, guess what? Bryant is not a common player. Neither is Calvin Johnson, and that's why both of them are the two players who have made these "catches" that were nullified. That's the worst play without a doubt. Do the Cowboys hold off Aaron Rodgers after that? Who knows? But in the same category as the 1994 NFC Championship Game when Deion Sanders should've been flagged for pas interference on Michael Irvin and the Cowboys would've been down three with five minutes to go … I just feel robbed that we didn't get to see how it ended. Dez deserved that play, but yet was penalized for making a catch that very few humans on our planet can make.