Dez's Maturation Showing At Start Of Contract Year

Jun 05, 2014 at 03:49 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

dez_060514_650.JPG


IRVING, Texas – There's a flip side to the Dez Bryant contract conversation, and it has manifested itself on the Cowboys' sideline a few times in recent memory.
For every circus catch and game-changing touchdown, there's no denying Bryant's also garnered plenty of attention for situations that arise off the field. When he first arrived in Dallas, those situations arose in the form of legal issues.

He has curtailed those, but Bryant's flashpoint status has shown up in other ways – his arguments with teammates in Detroit last season, and his disappearance from the field following the loss to Green Bay, namely.

Bryant's passionate approach isn't anything new – in fact it goes back further than some might think. One of his newest teammates, Brandon Weeden, is also one of his oldest, as the two began their careers at Oklahoma State together in 2007.

"I said it when we came in the same year, the guy is probably the most passionate football player – he loves the game more than anyone I've ever been around," Weeden said. "He loves to catch footballs. You could throw him footballs for 24 hours and the guy would never get tired. He hasn't changed in that sense."
That's not a surprising development for anybody in the Cowboys' locker room, despite the boundless discussions about Bryant's maturity outside of it. Some might have reservations about paying a lucrative contract to a hot-headed wideout, though Bryant did have some measure of vindication when video revealed that last season's posturing in Detroit was of the more motivational variety.

"I've always been a team guy, I always will be. Like I said, it might look crazy but it's more motivational speaking," he said. "That's what I do. I'm a totally different player when I'm on the field."

That doesn't seem likely to change, regardless of Bryant's contract status. If anything, though, Weeden said Bryant has matured considerably since he played for the Big 12's version of the Cowboys as an 18-year-old phenom.

"I could tell from the first day I came in the locker room six or seven weeks ago that he had grown up a little bit. He's making good decisions off the field and doing the right things," Weeden said.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has been steady with the praise, as well. Garrett shared a story Monday about Bryant putting in extra work catching balls in practice. That was one thing, but Garrett took it one step further – and in surprising fashion.

Ever-reluctant to compare players, Garrett likened Bryant's leadership and approach to one of the Cowboys' all-time greats.

[embedded_ad]

"He's really demonstrated some leadership qualities," Garrett said. "I have a great fondness for Michael Irvin. I had the good fortune of playing with Michael for eight years. Michael Irvin set the pace and the tempo for our team all throughout the 90s. He worked harder than anybody else. And Dez Bryant has a lot of those same traits. If you get a chance, watch Dez in one-on-ones, watch him in routes on air, watch him warm up. He just does it the right way."
Bryant is bound to draw comparisons to the Cowboys' last great No. 88 no matter what, but to hear them from the Cowboys' coach and Irvin's teammate seems telling.

For his part, Bryant has maintained his desire to work hard and play wait-and-see with his contract. This will be the final season of his rookie contract, and he's slated to make roughly $1.78 million. Despite that low number, however, Bryant made a telling statement of his own Monday at his locker.

With plenty of precedent for contract holdouts – especially for what many would consider a loudmouth receiver – don't expect to see it. Bryant's just here to play football.

"To be honest – really, I'm not just talking – I really do let that stuff take care of itself, because I care about this game," he said. "I'm not going to be out here sitting out and doing all that crazy stuff. I'm just going to play football. If it's deserving, it will come."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising