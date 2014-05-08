Dissecting Former Cowboys No. 1 Picks By the Numbers

Cowboys PR staff wins PFWA's 2026 Pete Rozelle award
The Dallas Cowboys' PR staff has won the Pro Football Writers Association's 2026 Pete Rozelle award, given each year to an NFL team's PR staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.
Jason Witten on both ends of an award-winning night
Former Cowboys great Jason Witten was back in Frisco to present the Collegiate Man of the Year award to one of the best defensive players in college football last year.
Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72
Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Scott Laidlaw played five seasons for the Cowboys, participating in two Super Bowls.
D.D. Lewis, Doomsday Defense cornerstone, passes away at 79
A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Lewis spent 13 seasons with Dallas, winning two Super Bowls and setting the franchise record for most postseason games played.
'A lot to grow from' for Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense following Week 1
Following a close loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1, Dak Prescott says he and the Cowboys offense have "a lot to grow from" heading into the rest of the season.
The amazing Ring of Honor life of Lee Roy Jordan
Mickey Spagnola reflects on the extraordinary 84-year life of Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, highlighting his historic career, personal stories, and the remarkable moments that defined his journey from small-town Alabama to football greatness.
Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, Ring of Honor member, passes away at 84
Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member Lee Roy Jordan, a legendary leader of the Doomsday Defense and five-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, has passed away at 84, leaving behind a legacy of toughness, integrity, and community service.
An 18-month timeline of Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys
With one week until the Cowboys' kickoff the 2025 season, Micah Parsons remains without a contract extension. Here's a timeline of the last 18 months of what's occurred between the Cowboys and Parsons.
Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys preparing for 'second draft' on Wednesday
The Cowboys are getting ready for their "second draft," which includes browsing the waiver wire and free agents following league-wide cuts ahead of formulating their final 53-man roster.
Cowboys' initial 53-man depth chart for 2025
With the NFL deadline for teams to trim down their roster to only 53 players now passed, the Dallas Cowboys get their first look at their initial depth chart for 2025.
Cowboys trade Asim Richards to Saints
Having struck a cutdown day trade with the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys will send Asim Richards to New Orleans and a familiar face in Kellen Moore.