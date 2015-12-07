Don't Forget About These 5: Lawrence Stuffs Run; Redskins Flagged For P.I.

Offensive P.I. on Garcon – This officiating crew called plenty of offensive pass interference penalties on both teams, but a big one against Washington's Pierre Garcon before halftime might have prevented a good chance to score a touchdown. On third down from the Cowboys' 25-yard line, the Redskins seemingly had a first down on a pass to DeSean Jackson to the 19. But Garcon was flagged for creating room for Jackson, and it pushed the ball back to the 35 for third-and-13. The Redskins went with a short pass and settled for a game-tying field goal. Without the penalty, the Redskins would've had a minute on the clock with a chance to take the lead with a touchdown.

Lawrence stuffs the run – After the Cowboys had fumbled the ball again on the third play of the third quarter, Washington moved the ball to the Dallas 16 and had a second-and-1, looking to break the 3-3 tie. After Rolando McClain and Sean Lee combined for a no-gain stop on second down, it was DeMarcus Lawrence who busted through the line to stuff running back Matt Jones for a 2-yard loss, forcing a field goal.

Dez draws another P.I. – For the second time on this third-quarter series, Dez Bryant extended the drive without even catching a pass. Earlier, he drew a pass interference call on third down and then on a third-and-9 from the Redskins' 47, he was held up by Washington's Quinton Dunbar down the left sideline. The officials stated Dunbar never played the ball and the penalty gave the Cowboys a key first down, which led to a game-tying field goal.