Don't Forget About These Five: Mixture Of Difference-Makers





2. Dez Fumble – As great as Dez Bryant played, the Cowboys couldn't afford any turnovers, especially one giving the Broncos a short field. After Denver trimmed the lead to 17-14, the Cowboys came right back out looking to answer. But on first down, Romo hit Bryant on a 12 yard pass to the left side, but the receiver quickly fumbled it away with the Broncos recovering at the 41. A few plays later Denver took the lead, 21-17, and snatched momentum away from the Cowboys.

3. Moreno For 11 –Jumping to the fourth quarter, the Cowboys led 41-38 in a wild shootout, having turned the momentum back in their favor. On third-and-10 with the sun right in Manning's face, a stop by the Cowboys' defense would've been huge to the flow of the game. Instead, Manning found running back Knowshon Moreno underneath for just enough yards to get a first down. The 11-yard gain kept the drive alive, and the Broncos eventually tied it up with a 50-yard field goal by Matt Prater.

4. Penalty Accepted –With the Cowboys leading 48-41 in the final four minutes, the Broncos were flagged for holding after a 2-yard run by Moreno to the 5. The Cowboys chose to push them back to the 17 for second down. The next play was a 16-yard pass to Wes Welker, followed by a touchdown run by Moreno. Second guessers would say the Cowboys should've declined the penalty and tried to stop him on third down.