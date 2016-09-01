Don't Forget About These Five Plays: Brown Shines, Rico Sighting & More

Sep 01, 2016 at 04:58 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Not much that takes place in this fourth preseason game will affect the regular season. But there are some things to keep an eye on as we move forward.

Let's focus on some of the moments that might go unnoticed. This spot is usually saved for the five plays that changed the game, but in the preseason, let's focus on five other aspects of the game.

So this preseason version will include players, stats and sometimes plays that get overlooked.

Frazier allows long TD – Take away one play for rookie Kavon Frazier and the sixth-round safety had quite an evening. However, safeties are the last line of defense and simply can't get beat deep for touchdowns. While Deji Olatoye was beaten first on a long touchdown by the Texans, Frazier had the chance to minimize the play with an open-field tackle. But he couldn't slow himself down in time and Houston's Keith Mumphrey cut past him for a 64-yard score. Frazier was physical in other areas, especially run support, but as a safety, giving up touchdowns is unacceptable. That doesn't mean he won't make this team, but it was a negative strike against him.

King of the night?– I really don't know how the Cowboys save a spot for Deon King, but he did everything he could to at least earn a practice squad nod. The linebacker was credited with 11 tackles, including two for loss. Don't be surprised if the coaching staff grades the film and gives him close to 15 stops. He's a bit undersized and that was evident around the goal line on Houston's first touchdown. King's play is easy to overlook, but don't think the coaching staff didn't notice him. That kind of speed shows up on tape and is relished on the scout team.

Brown shows up on teams – The Cowboys' PR staff made sure to get Anthony Brown out of the rookie locker room so he could be interviewed by the media, who wanted to hear about his interception return for a touchdown. I would imagine, though, that the coaches are more excited about Brown's two special teams tackles. Picks for touchdowns are great, and something this team has lacked, but if Brown is going to play on Sundays, he needs to play well on special teams and he did Thursday.

Fullbacks flip again?– The two Smiths have had quite a battle for the fullback position. After two straight weeks of Keith Smith gaining ground, it was Rod Smith, who had been injured the last two games, who came back strong against Houston. Rod Smith rushed for 42 yards on seven carries, and had some quality first-down runs. Keith Smith missed a couple of chances on blocks in the hole, creating a tough decision for the coaches. Still, both players will need to play on special teams if they're on the roster and Keith Smith, a former linebacker, should have the advantage there.

Rico shows some life– It was a relatively quiet preseason for converted basketball star Rico Gathers, a sixth-round pick who hasn't played organized football since he was 13. But Gathers had his first catch of the preseason, and didn't feel like going down easy. He broke a couple of tackles for an impressive 8-yard gain. On the next play, Gathers showed some basketball skills when he boxed-out a defender when the play broke to the back side. He's not likely to make this team, but it seems apparent the Cowboys would love to keep developing him on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Texans vs Cowboys - Game Action

Check out some of our favorite photos from the preseason finale against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, September 1st.

20160901_hou_dal_046.jpg
1 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
ap_16246009099781.jpg
2 / 33
Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
20160901_hou_dal_050.jpg
3 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
ap_16246019715767.jpg
4 / 33
Michael Ainsworth/AP Images
20160901_hou_dal_059.jpg
5 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
ap_16246029021592.jpg
6 / 33
Michael Ainsworth/AP Images
ap_16246021666381.jpg
7 / 33
Michael Ainsworth/AP Images
20160901_hou_dal_061.jpg
8 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
ap_425189342759.jpg
9 / 33
Ron Jenkins/AP Images
ap_16246023335523.jpg
10 / 33
Ron Jenkins/AP Images
20160901_hou_dal_066.jpg
11 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_071.jpg
12 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_077.jpg
13 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_081.jpg
14 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_100.jpg
15 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_102.jpg
16 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_106.jpg
17 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_107.jpg
18 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_108.jpg
19 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_109.jpg
20 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_128.jpg
21 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_131.jpg
22 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_133.jpg
23 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_134.jpg
24 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_135.jpg
25 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_136.jpg
26 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_140.jpg
27 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_149.jpg
28 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_151.jpg
29 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_155.jpg
30 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_163.jpg
31 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_166.jpg
32 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160901_hou_dal_168.jpg
33 / 33
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising