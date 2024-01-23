Draft Blog: Jordan Morgan mocked to Dallas at No. 24

Jan. 23 – A potential center option in the second round?

As the draft process starts to ramp up for the Dallas Cowboys, fans are also starting to pin some potential prospects to the Cowboys in fan mock drafts on social media. One of the more popular choices amongst Cowboys fans is Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round with the No. 56 overall selection.

Powers-Johnson – the Rimington Trophy winner for the nation's best center in 2023 – allowed just one pressure and zero sacks on 829 snaps played at center this past season for the Ducks. Prior to 2023, the Utah native saw snaps at four of the five offensive line positions: LG, C, RG, RT.

A late second round projection going into late January, Powers-Johnson will have the opportunity to increase his stock at the Senior Bowl next week in Mobile and at the combine in late February. I think it'd be a steal at this juncture to be able to get Powers-Johnson at No. 56 considering the center options in the draft and how far teams might reach in the second round or late in the first round to grab one.

Whether the Cowboys decide to move on from Tyler Biadasz this offseason with his impending free agency or not, Powers-Johnson could be an option to add depth in the interior of the offensive line. It also wouldn't hurt to have former Oregon teammate T.J. Bass alongside him after Bass was easily the lone bright spot for the Cowboys' 2023 rookie class. - Harris