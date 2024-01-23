Draft Blog: Jordan Morgan mocked to Dallas at No. 24

The 2024 draft season is upon us as mock drafts are starting to formulate and draft boards around the league are filling up with the top college prospects in the country. The Dallas Cowboys have a few holes to fill on both sides of the ball after an unexpected early playoff exit in 2023, as the No. 24 overall pick will be their first chance at adding rookie talent to next season's roster.
The Draft Blog will chronicle the draft process for the Dallas Cowboys leading up to the NFL Draft in Detroit on April 25-27.
Key events for the draft process include the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. on Feb. 3 and the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas on Feb. 1 along with the week of practices leading up to each event. Those all-star events will be followed by the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind. from Feb. 29 to March 3. NCAA Pro Days begin shortly after on March 7 before all NFL teams can begin hosting official 30 visits from March 7 to April 19.
Stay locked in with the Draft Blog as we key tabs on all of the news and notes as it pertains to the Dallas Cowboys and the draft process over the next few months.
Jan. 23 – Jordan Morgan mocked to Dallas at No. 24
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network and Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN have both released the first editions of their respective 2024 mock drafts, and each have the Dallas Cowboys selecting Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan with the No. 24 overall selection in the first round.
A 6-foot-5, 325-pounder with 35 starts over four years with the Wildcats, Morgan was named a first-team All-Pac 12 member after starting all 12 games at left tackle this past season. His 2,153 snaps at left tackle over three seasons could give the Cowboys an NFL-ready option if they choose to move on from Tyron Smith with his impending free agency.
A young duo of Tyler Smith and Morgan on the left side of the offensive line could be one of the better young tandems in the league considering Smith's second-team All-Pro season in 2023 and Morgan's elite pass protection ability that saw him allow just two sacks and 16 pressures as a senior. - Harris
----------------------------------
Jan 23 – Linebacker Prospects Showcasing in Frisco
The Dallas Cowboys front office will benefit from another detailed look at intriguing linebacker prospects this week with the upcoming East/West Shrine Bowl coming to Frisco. It's no secret that the Cowboys defense could use some capable talent at the second level after fighting through depth issues in 2023.
Leading the excitement around the class is Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M), who will showcase a diverse skillset for the East. Cooper was one of two off-ball linebackers in the SEC this past season to tally at least eight sacks. He did not play in Texas A&M's bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft process, making this one of his final opportunities to raise his draft stock as a potential first-rounder.
Other notable linebacker prospects that will be attending include Curtis Jacobs (Penn State), Kalen DeLoach (Florida State), Darius Muasau (UCLA), and Steele Chambers (Ohio State). All of which are expected to hear their name called on draft weekend as true linebackers. -Youmans
Jan. 23 – A potential center option in the second round?
As the draft process starts to ramp up for the Dallas Cowboys, fans are also starting to pin some potential prospects to the Cowboys in fan mock drafts on social media. One of the more popular choices amongst Cowboys fans is Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round with the No. 56 overall selection.
Powers-Johnson – the Rimington Trophy winner for the nation's best center in 2023 – allowed just one pressure and zero sacks on 829 snaps played at center this past season for the Ducks. Prior to 2023, the Utah native saw snaps at four of the five offensive line positions: LG, C, RG, RT.
A late second round projection going into late January, Powers-Johnson will have the opportunity to increase his stock at the Senior Bowl next week in Mobile and at the combine in late February. I think it'd be a steal at this juncture to be able to get Powers-Johnson at No. 56 considering the center options in the draft and how far teams might reach in the second round or late in the first round to grab one.
Whether the Cowboys decide to move on from Tyler Biadasz this offseason with his impending free agency or not, Powers-Johnson could be an option to add depth in the interior of the offensive line. It also wouldn't hurt to have former Oregon teammate T.J. Bass alongside him after Bass was easily the lone bright spot for the Cowboys' 2023 rookie class. - Harris
----------------------------------
Jan. 23 – Ranking Top-3 Cowboys Needs Prior to All-Star Games
There is still so many boxes that need to be checked between now and the 2024 NFL draft weekend in April. But one of the early milestones in the process takes place this weekend and next, as the Cowboys attend the upcoming prospect showcases. Before things really get underway, here are the top three needs for the Dallas Cowboys entering the spring schedule.
- No. 3 – Offensive Line: At this point in the process, there are two free agents on the offensive line with Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz both set to hit the open market in free agency. With question marks surrounding both of their futures, it's safe to say Dallas should prepare for some turnover. That means looking into a deep draft class of centers and offensive tackles for a re-vamp up front.
- No. 2 – Defensive Tackle: Just like offensive line, there are questions around the lone run-stuffing defensive tackle that Dallas has employed the last two seasons, Johnathan Hankins. While Hankins has made it clear that he'd like to stay in Dallas, it would also be smart to build with him too. Hankins could return to a much bigger defensive front as Dallas explores young defensive tackles like Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois), Byron Murphy II (Texas), and T'Vondre Sweat (Texas).
- No. 1 – Linebacker: There was only one true linebacker on the final active roster at the end of the season. Damone Clark and Markquese Bell both tried their best to fill a massive void left by losing Leighton Vander Esch midway through the season but were both playing out of position, and it showed. It's time for Dallas to invest in the linebacker position again this offseason, and they'll have some legitimate opportunity to do so in a deep class at the position. -Youmans