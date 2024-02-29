Four cornerbacks have formal meetings with Cowboys at NFL Combine

Carson is a day two option at cornerback that also has a lengthy profile at 6-foot-0, 195 pounds. He said his conversation with defensive backs coach Al Harris stood out from the many meetings he's had this week as they talked technique like he was "one of his players."

Lassiter has drawn comparisons to Jourdan Lewis with his ability to play in the nickel, but his outside ability also has teams circling his name on draft boards. He is scheduled to have his formal meeting with the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Tampa shined as one of the top defensive backs in the Big 12 last season for Iowa State, and it has his stock trending comfortably in the day two range. He said his conversation with the Cowboys was great, although he got to the meeting later than he wanted because of other combine responsibilities.

The approach towards formally meeting with potential day one and day two cornerbacks offers a little more clarity on how big of a priority that the Cowboys could be making the position group going into the draft process. They are set to see two starters at the position hit free agency in Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis.