Worthy, Ford among standouts at Texas Pro Day

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday on its campus in Austin, as 13 draft-eligible Longhorns took the field to participate in combine-style testing, positional drills and/or media interviews.

The players in attendance included defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, running back Jonathon Brooks, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, offensive tackle Christian Jones, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive back Ryan Watts, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, running back Keilan Robinson, linebacker Jett Ford and punter Ryan Sanborn.

A reported 96 NFL scouts were in attendance – a by-far record for a Texas Pro Day event – as well as three head coaches: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Colts head coach Shane Steichen and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Representing the Cowboys, multiple scouts and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was among those in the spectator crowd.

Here are the notes from the event.