Worthy, Ford among standouts at Texas Pro Day

Mar 20, 2024 at 09:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

_DSC0695

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday on its campus in Austin, as 13 draft-eligible Longhorns took the field to participate in combine-style testing, positional drills and/or media interviews.

The players in attendance included defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, running back Jonathon Brooks, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, offensive tackle Christian Jones, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive back Ryan Watts, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, running back Keilan Robinson, linebacker Jett Ford and punter Ryan Sanborn.

A reported 96 NFL scouts were in attendance – a by-far record for a Texas Pro Day event – as well as three head coaches: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Colts head coach Shane Steichen and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Representing the Cowboys, multiple scouts and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was among those in the spectator crowd.

Here are the notes from the event.

  • Texas running back Jonathon Brooks told DallasCowboys.com that he will be doing a top-30 visit with the Dallas Cowboys in early April. While he did not participate in the Pro Day as he rehabs his torn ACL, he is expected to be cleared by training camp for his rookie year.
  • Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell suffered from the dropsies a bit, as he dropped two well-placed balls on medium-range routes, but his speed and athleticism was on display on routes downfield that reaffirmed confidence late in his positional drills.
  • Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy is fresh off breaking the NFL Combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash, and that speed was flying down the turf of the indoor bubble for the Longhorns in route-running and ball-tracking. He will take 30-visits with the Colts and Cardinals.
  • Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones met with the Cowboys informally at the combine, and scouts were paying close attention to his movement drills on Wednesday. A potential late day two to early day three option at tackle, Jones has a wealth of knowledge that he will bring to the next level with over 45 games of starting experience.
  • Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford was the star of the testing, as most Longhorns opted not to test after most had big combines, but Ford participated in the majority of drills and impressed scouts. One AFC scout said, "I didn't expect to add another name to my list today." His stock is starting to creep into day two, as the Frisco native shows athleticism and versatility that could be touted in April's draft.
  • Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is one of the more physical pass-catchers in the draft, and he showed that on Wednesday. His route running isn't the most fluid you'll see, but his strong hands and big frame give scouts confidence.
  • Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington has been nursing a hamstring issue during the draft process, so he once again did not test in front of scouts, but he did participate in position drills. He made a pair of catches behind his body that forced awkward body angles that created some oohs-and-ahs in the building. Whittington continues to show some exciting day three value – if he can stay healthy.
  • Texas defensive back Ryan Watts is getting love at both corner and safety at the next level, and he displayed traits in drills today that showed he can maximize his 6-foot-3 length at either position.
  • Texas junior quarterback Quinn Ewers decided not to enter this year's draft and instead return to Austin for one more season under head coach Steve Sarkisian, but he did throw in front of scouts today for his various pass-catching draft-eligible weapons. Of his 25-plus throws, he only missed on one – an out route to his right side that sailed high out of bounds. Aside from that throw, he was surgical in the short, intermediate and long-range game. The highlights came on five deep balls to Worthy, Mitchell and Whittington that were all on the money.

