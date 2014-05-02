Draft Breakdown: Cover Safeties Available Early





Wilcox started five games at safety after the team released veteran Will Allen, but Wilcox suffered a knee injury and Heath took hold of the spot, starting the final nine games at safety. Heath was an undrafted free agent and Wilcox was a third-round pick, so they'd like to get the latter involved, but the position is definitely up for grabs, and they'd like to see what they can get when Johnson is healthy.

What They Need:

If they're to add a player in the draft, it would make sense for that player to be a play-making pick in the first couple rounds. The Cowboys have depth at the position with the aforementioned players, but if they can get a star centerfielder-type safety who can cover the whole field and allow Church to play closer to the box without feeling like he needs to help out, that might be worth one of their top picks in the draft. If they look for another safety, the most important trait would be the ability to cover.

Available Vets:

The Cowboys went this route last year by adding Allen, but that experiment didn't last long into the season as they wanted to get a look at their younger options. Former Broncos safety Mike Adams and former Redskins safety Reed Doughty are probably the most prominent players at the position still left in free agency. But after demonstrating last year that they'd like to get younger at the position, at this point it would seem more likely any major safety additions would come via the draft.

Draft Prospects:

The two at the top of most mock draft lists are Alabama safety Hasean (Ha Ha) Clinton-Dix and Louisville's Calvin Pryor, with the latter becoming more and more prominent recently for his explosiveness. Both players left school early and provide the deep coverage ability the Cowboys may be looking for, if they want to grab a safety in the first round.