Draft Breakdown: No Doubt D-Line Remains An Issue





Depth is also an issue on the outside, but so is production. Selvie and Mincey have combined for just 30 career sacks, and it seems unwise to bank on Spencer's health at this point in time.

Available Vets: Before he re-signed in Dallas, Spencer was probably the best veteran remaining on the market – which gives you an idea of what is left after almost two months of free agency.

There are still a few recognizable names available, but they call come with caveats. Long-time Saints pass rusher Will Smith is still on the market, but he is coming off a torn ACL. Fellow veteran Brett Keisel is also available after his contract in Pittsburgh wasn't renewed, but he is about to turn 36 and is also a better fit for a 3-4 defense.

Draft Prospects: This very issue has generated roughly 75 percent of the Cowboys' talking points in the buildup to this year's draft. Two prospects stand above all else as possible first-round selections that could bolster the defensive line – Aaron Donald and Anthony Barr.

Donald is widely coveted for his abilities as a three-technique, pass-rushing defensive tackle – the exact sort of player Rod Marinelli would love to plug into his defense. Barr is more of a linebacker-defensive end hybrid, and he might take more work to blossom into his star, but his upside is tantalizing.

Behind them is a bevy of talented and intriguing players, nearly all of whom come with questions and concerns. There are other tweener types, like Auburn's Dee Ford or West Virginia's Will Clarke, who many worry don't have the size to play as down linemen. Then there are guys like Missouri's Kony Ealy and Scott Crichton, who like suited to the scheme but lack the same raw athleticism. [embedded_ad]