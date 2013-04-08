Draft Focus: Mammoth Tackle Fluker Could Anchor Right Side

Where He's Headed: Along with quarterback and defensive end, offensive tackle is one of the Big Three positions you always hear about being so crucial on draft day. Fortunately for Dallas' prospects of landing Fluker, the Bama big man doesn't project to go as early as Texas A&M's Luke Joeckel, Central Michigan's Eric Fisher or Oklahoma's Lane Johnson. That said, there always seems to be a run on certain positions, and if that happens at tackle there's no telling how quickly Fluker could be gone.

*Scout's Take: *Keeps his head back in his set. … Has some pop in his punch but there are times where he is more placement than punch. … Does a decent job of adjusting up the field. … For his size, you do see some lightness of his feet. … Works to stay in front of his man and works hard to get outside. … Can wall off on the down block, make the inside cutoff and can get movement in the running game at the point of attack. … Able to adjust to spin move. … Makes the effort to get down field to block. … Stays on his feet, was rare to see him on the ground. … Can push rushers up the field. … Got some nice push in the Georgia game working on the double team and was able to handle Alec Ogletree and Jarvis Jones off the corner. … Stays on his block. … Can handle the inside pressure. … Able to adjust on the second level. … Reminds me of Flozell Adams physically, but with the nastiness of Erik Williams. He's not the athlete of Adams, but was able to handle some of the better edge rushers in the SEC. … In visiting with Alabama coaches at their Pro Day, they wouldn't play him at guard to start his career. They said let him learn how to play tackle first and you would have a better player.