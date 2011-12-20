Eagles' Babin A Sack Threat For Cowboys

"Well, he's a good pass rusher," Eagles head coach Andy Reid said. "I think he takes a lot of pride in the rest of his game too, but I think getting as many sacks as he does, obviously the notoriety comes from that.

"I would tell you that he plays hard every snap. He's going to give you an honest day every time that ball's snapped."

The Cowboys know that well. Two of the Eagles' four sacks on Tony Romo Oct. 30 came from Babin, including a nifty spin move on rookie right tackle Tyron Smith.

Smith has had a solid rookie season and says he learned from that game.

"The guy I'm going against this week, he knows everything I do, knows my mistakes and the issues I have to work on," Smith said. "He knows what got me last game when we went against each other, so I have to work on that and be prepared."