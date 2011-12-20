Eagles' Babin A Sack Threat For Cowboys

IRVING, Texas --Jason Babin might not be a household name, but the Eagles' eight-year veteran left defensive end is quietly threatening the NFL's all-time sack record.
Babin's three sacks last week against the Jets gave him a league-high 18 for the season, past Jared Allen (17.5) and DeMarcus Ware (16.0), and giving him an outside chance at Michael Strahan's milestone (22.5).
"Well, he's a good pass rusher," Eagles head coach Andy Reid said. "I think he takes a lot of pride in the rest of his game too, but I think getting as many sacks as he does, obviously the notoriety comes from that.
"I would tell you that he plays hard every snap. He's going to give you an honest day every time that ball's snapped."
The Cowboys know that well. Two of the Eagles' four sacks on Tony Romo Oct. 30 came from Babin, including a nifty spin move on rookie right tackle Tyron Smith.
Smith has had a solid rookie season and says he learned from that game.
"The guy I'm going against this week, he knows everything I do, knows my mistakes and the issues I have to work on," Smith said. "He knows what got me last game when we went against each other, so I have to work on that and be prepared."
Smith suffered a stinger late in the Cowboys' win over Tampa Bay but said he'll be OK, adding that he dealt with one previously in his career. The Cowboys may be cautious with him during the week, however.