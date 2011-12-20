Eagles Can Still Play Their Way In With Help

Dec 20, 2011 at 05:01 AM

IRVING, Texas --Ask the 2010 Cowboys: a 1-4 start is never helpful to playoff hopes. Neither is losing four of five in November to fall to 4-8.

But here are the Eagles with two games left, winners of two straight and still with a slim chance at the NFC East title if they finish 8-8 along with the Cowboys and Giants. They must win their final two games, starting Christmas Eve against the Cowboys, and hope the Giants lose to the Jets but beat the Giants in the Jan. 1 finale.

The preseason "Dream Team" hype and ensuing disappointment is a distant memory. They've still got a chance at the postseason on Saturday -- as long as the Giants don't win their noon game against the Jets.

"Well, you guys are right with me on this. You've been around this thing a long time, so you know anything's possible," Eagles coach Andy Reid said. "Nothing surprises me in the National Football League. It's important you just try to keep getting better every week and let everything happen the way it happens in this league. It's crazy that way."

