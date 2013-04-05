Eatman: Jerry's Line Comments Don't Help Stagnant Run Game





The last few years that answer has been a definite no. The Cowboys have not been able to punch it in on goal line and short-yardage situations. They had just eight rushing touchdowns last year and one came from Romo on a bootleg. The season before they scored just five touchdowns, with another from Romo.

In two years, that's 11 rushing touchdowns from the running backs as a group. Does anyone realize New England's Steven Ridley had 12 touchdowns in 2012? In fact, seven different players had at least 11 rushing touchdowns. And the Cowboys' group of DeMarco Murray, Felix Jones, Phillip Tanner, Lance Dunbar and Tashard Choice from early 2011, all combined for 11.

That's a problem. This team must be able to get the ball in the end zone from the ground. [embedded_ad]

Everyone loves to point the finger at Romo for turning the ball over in costly situations. But it seems like there are too many other quarterbacks out there that rarely have to put the ball up when it gets inside the 10. Yeah, a Christian Ponder can win games in this league if he gets to hand it off to Adrian Peterson, who will score 12 times.

And, of course, you guys all know that. You know the Cowboys need to run the ball better. Everyone does.