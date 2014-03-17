 Skip to main content
Advertising

Eatman: Keeping Spencer Should Be Higher Priority

Mar 17, 2014 at 07:31 AM
Author Image
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Spencer_031714_650.jpg
James D. Smith


IRVING, Texas – DeMarcus Ware is gone. Jason Hatcher went out the door right behind him.

If I'm the Cowboys, I make sure Anthony Spencer isn't the next to go.

At some point, keeping at least some of the core players intact should be a priority here, even if it means re-signing a player who couldn't pass a physical today.

Spencer is the biggest risk of all these free agents because he's not only coming off microfracture knee surgery, but he's probably on the downside of his career, having just turned 30 in January.

Yes, he visited the Redskins last week and the Giants on Sunday. But all of them have to be concerned about his knee. The Cowboys should be concerned as well, but at least their guys have been here rehabbing him.

To me, it doesn't matter if the Cowboys sign Jared Allen on Tuesday or Henry Melton or somehow figure out a way to get both.

I'm trying to keep Spencer in the fold, especially if you can get him for a discounted salary and/or an incentive-based deal.

Since the day they drafted him, I've always thought Spencer needed to be a 4-3 defensive end. He just seemed too small to consistently rush the passer as an outside linebacker and not athletic enough to be a difference maker against the pass. But a 4-3 end is what Spencer is, and it's a shame he didn't get the chance to show that last year. [embedded_ad]

Who knows if he'll ever be the same now? But players have come back from microfracture surgery and had success, most notably New Orleans wide receiver Marques Colston, who has undergone the procedure on both knees.

I'm not saying Spencer is better than Allen by any means. And when it comes to just spending money, I think I'd take Melton over Spencer even though they play different positions. But at least Melton is 27 and coming off an ACL injury, typically easier to recover from without losing much mobility.

But if there's a way to keep Spencer in the mix, the Cowboys should do it.

There's just something about the mindset of having familiar faces, people you can count on. Ware was that guy forever. Hatcher somewhat became that player the last few years, especially last season. For the secondary, the linebackers, having guys up front you know will be able to make plays, especially in the clutch, is crucial.

The last time Spencer was healthy, he made more clutch plays than any defensive player we've seen in several years, and that includes Ware. Spencer was the guy toward the end of 2012 making fourth-quarter sacks and forcing fumbles and recovering them.

Obviously, Spencer and his agent are going to want a contract that resembles the player making those plays. The Cowboys are going to want a contract for a guy coming off microfracture surgery.

Based on the events of the last week, though, I'd say the Cowboys and Spencer should try and meet in the middle on this one.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jason Witten on both ends of an award-winning night

Former Cowboys great Jason Witten was back in Frisco to present the Collegiate Man of the Year award to one of the best defensive players in college football last year.

news

Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72

Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Scott Laidlaw played five seasons for the Cowboys, participating in two Super Bowls.

news

D.D. Lewis, Doomsday Defense cornerstone, passes away at 79

A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Lewis spent 13 seasons with Dallas, winning two Super Bowls and setting the franchise record for most postseason games played.

news

'A lot to grow from' for Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense following Week 1

Following a close loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1, Dak Prescott says he and the Cowboys offense have "a lot to grow from" heading into the rest of the season.

news

The amazing Ring of Honor life of Lee Roy Jordan

Mickey Spagnola reflects on the extraordinary 84-year life of Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, highlighting his historic career, personal stories, and the remarkable moments that defined his journey from small-town Alabama to football greatness.

news

Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, Ring of Honor member, passes away at 84

Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member Lee Roy Jordan, a legendary leader of the Doomsday Defense and five-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, has passed away at 84, leaving behind a legacy of toughness, integrity, and community service.

news

An 18-month timeline of Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys

With one week until the Cowboys' kickoff the 2025 season, Micah Parsons remains without a contract extension. Here's a timeline of the last 18 months of what's occurred between the Cowboys and Parsons.

news

Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys preparing for 'second draft' on Wednesday

The Cowboys are getting ready for their "second draft," which includes browsing the waiver wire and free agents following league-wide cuts ahead of formulating their final 53-man roster.

news

Cowboys' initial 53-man depth chart for 2025

With the NFL deadline for teams to trim down their roster to only 53 players now passed, the Dallas Cowboys get their first look at their initial depth chart for 2025.

news

Cowboys trade Asim Richards to Saints

Having struck a cutdown day trade with the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys will send Asim Richards to New Orleans and a familiar face in Kellen Moore.

news

2025 Roster Tracker: Deuce among list of Cowboys cuts

The Dallas Cowboys have reduced their 2025 roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL deadline, with Deuce Vaughn and other notable names having been cut to make room.

news

Seven players that stood out to Brian Schottenheimer vs. Falcons

With the Cowboys preseason in the books, Brian Schottenheimer pointed out seven players that stood out to him in Friday night's 31-13 win over the Falcons.

Advertising