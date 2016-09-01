Eatman: Meaningless Game? Maybe For Some, But These 3 Should Make Roster

ARLINGTON, Texas – The NFL never wants teams to talk about who is going to play in this last preseason game because the league thinks it might hurt attendance or TV ratings.

I think by now you guys know the deal. In fact, while it's not fun to go to a game and watch mostly backups, the die-hard fans don't want to risk the key players getting hurt this close to the start of the season.

But meaningless? That's not the right word to describe this game because there is definite meaning for some players.

In fact, there are about 10-12 guys on each team who will probably never suit up in another organized football game again after Thursday night. So there will be a few players and their families who will remember this one forever.

But in terms of the 2016 season, Thursday's preseason finale was a final chance for a few bubble players to play their way on – or off – the team.

By now, I would say 47-48 guys are already on the Cowboys for sure. In fact, our count from the press box was 28 players who were healthy scratches for the game. So this came down to just a handful of spots. And don't forget, it's not just a few spots among these players, but the rest of the league when the final cuts come across the wire on Saturday.

Ok, that being said, I came up with three players who, in my opinion, made the team based off what we saw on Thursday night.

Jameill Showers – I know I like this guy way more than others do. And if you just caught the end of Thursday's game, this opinion probably won't be shared by many.

But I just think he's got something. I don't what it is exactly, but its' something. It's poise, it's arm strength, it's playmaking ability, it's agility in the pocket. He's going to get better with time, and I would absolutely hate for the Cowboys to develop him and then have someone snatch him away if you tried to cut him and put him on the practice squad.

And if you're thinking, "Will another team really claim him off waivers and make him the No. 3?" just look back to the past. A few years ago, the Cowboys tried to sneak Alex Tanney to the practice squad and he got claimed. Way before that, the same happened with Matt Moore, who has been a veteran backup for nearly 10 years now.

Teams like quarterbacks with traits and Showers has plenty of them. I know it's a scary deal to make him No. 2 for the Giants game, but assuming you're not waiting on Romo for another eight weeks, then I would keep him as the backup.

Again, it's not so much about him being ready to play for this game. But after two years, I think his development has been good enough to hang onto. And cutting him surely doesn't guarantee he would be back.