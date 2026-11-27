ARLINGTON, Texas – Thanks for nothing.

Even though it was definitely something here Thursday in a game that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons when we sit back and talk about Thanksgiving Day memories.

As much as we'll want to, this will be hard to forget.

It's literally three hours after the end of this game, and I'm still in disbelief over the way the Cowboys once again found a way to lose a game they had no business losing.

At this point, I'm not sure why I'm so surprised. It's not like the Cowboys haven't lost games … at home … to bad teams … with backup quarterbacks … when they've had leads in the fourth quarter.

Seriously, losing this game should've been expected, especially when the crazy plays started to resurface yet again in the fourth quarter.

When the Eagles blocked the punt for a touchdown, cutting the lead to seven, I started to have my doubts once again. But the Cowboys just kept answering, and when Dak Prescott flew over the pylon with the ball extended in one of the most athletic plays I've seen from him in his entire career, I felt better again, thinking that Dak, of all people, wouldn't let the Cowboys lose the game.

But they did. Special teams was anything but special and gave up a long kickoff return that proved to be as costly as the blocked punt. The Eagles got right back in the game when Joe Milton answered the touchdown with one of his own, and from there it was game on.

Actually, it was game over. Because the Cowboys simply fell apart – even with a 38-30 lead. This is where they just find ways to crumble in the most critical of situations.

All they need is a field goal from the NFL's highest-paid kicker, and it's probably over. Somehow, despite hours and hours of this operation of "snap, hold and kick," the Cowboys find a way to mess it up. The hold wasn't right as Aubrey kicked the laces and the ball hooked far to the left, reminding me why I don't play golf anymore. That was one of the worst-looking kicks I've seen from Aubrey, and it came at the worst time. Instead of taking a critical 11-point lead, now the Eagles were down by eight, and Milton went to work again.

Just like the Cardinals game, the Cowboys couldn't keep the Eagles from scoring on the other side of the 2:00 minute warning, and even though Philadelphia cut it to two, it meant the Cowboys had to go get a couple of first downs for the win.

A team that scored 28 points in the first half, 38 for the game, and has a running back with 101 rushing yards, found itself needing one whole yard to put the game away in the final minute. Just one yard from escaping with this wild, crazy win, and instead of putting the ball on the ground and running behind arguably the best left guard in football, they went shotgun and put the ball in Dak's hands. The problem was, the ball never left his hands as he took not only a sack, but a nine-yard loss. Those nine yards seem pretty crucial when the Eagles won the game moments later with a 59-yard field goal.

Still, I can't fathom why they didn't just run the ball for the win. Nothing is guaranteed, but the reason you've got Javonte Williams as your starter is for moments like this. It's the reason you've invested so much money in your O-line. I get it, Dak is also one of the NFL's highest-paid players, but if you need a yard, why line him up seven yards deep? Dial up a run to get one of those 100 yards that are out there, and win the game.

But they didn't. And that's how they lost. Milton didn't need to go far, and he got the Eagles in field-goal range for the win. Aubrey had just badly hooked a 40-yarder to ice the game, and yet Jake Elliott drills a 59-yarder into the net for the win.

Dak Prescott can't lead the Cowboys to one more yard, but Joe Milton slices them up and wins in the final seconds.

It just doesn't make sense.

I feel like I've said this line so many times this year and last year, but there are just not enough fingers on the hand to do all the necessary finger-pointing.

But ultimately, in a game like this, where your offense can't finish what it started, the defense once again collapses late and the special teams was just atrocious in the second half, when you lose in all three phases, then it's ultimately on the coach and the staff.

And speaking of the staff, I'd love to know the person – or people – who stood up back in September and said Milton wasn't good enough to be Dak's backup. Even after the game, Dak called Milton one of the most talented players he's seen at this position, and yet he wasn't good enough to keep around?

Well, Milton gets the last laugh – and the last bite – as he's eating turkey on the field after the game in one of the biggest comebacks ever on Thanksgiving.