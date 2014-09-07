Eatman: This Team Has No Shot With QB Play Like That





All I kept hearing this week was how bad the 49ers looked over the last month. I guess Dallas' 0-4 preseason didn't matter, though.

Still, the Cowboys came out and played pretty solid on defense. They actually ran the ball fairly well and the kicking game was good.

So with all of that, how are you down 28-3 at the half? The answer was easy – the quarterback.

And I'm a Romo fan all the way. I think he's been underrated for years, and I think he usually is a guy that gives his team a chance to win. But he didn't do that Sunday. In fact, some of his decision-making gave them no chance to beat a good 49ers squad.

The ironic part of his performance wasn't really about Sunday, but Wednesday. That's when he scoffed at the question of him returning to form and went a step further, saying he plans to be better this year.

Maybe he'll get there, but this wasn't a great start for that.

This was like Romo 2004, when he was playing only in the preseason. Just rolling around and slinging it into the end zone for a double-covered Jason Witten after missing a wide open Dwayne Harris. Or firing a pass into near triple coverage for Dez Bryant. That actually happened twice and both times it got picked off.

To me, the most critical of his mistakes occurred midway through the second quarter on a second-and-1 from the 2. Seriously, can you have a more advantageous set of downs than that? As my colleague Derek Eagleton pointed out next to me in the press box, the Cowboys could conceivably run the ball seven times in a row to get this touchdown.

Or … they could not run it at all and let a defender come through for a 9-yard sack that changes the entire set of circumstances and leads to a field goal. Run the ball with DeMarco Murray, who was having success on the ground, and you probably tie the game, or take a sack and settle for a 7-3 score. They chose option B.

When asked after the game, Romo fell on the sword like he normally does. He said he made some "poor decisions" and knows his team simply can't afford that.

I found it a little troubling that he was focused more on the interceptions and needed some help recalling the sack he took on second-and-1. To me, that was a huge play in this game.

You've already gone down 7-0 because of a quirky Murray fumble that was returned for a score. But the offense has answered back nicely an is knocking on the door for a touchdown. Forget knocking, the door was basically cracked with a "Come On In" sign sitting there.

Judging by Murray's puzzled reaction, he thought he was going to get the ball. Instead, Romo seemed to check out of the play and looked for Bryant on the left side.