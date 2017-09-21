Elliott Doesn't Run From Criticism; Says "No Excuse For Lack of Effort"

It was also the worst game of Elliott's young career from a production standpoint. He ran the ball nine times for just eight yards. Fortunately for Elliott, his track record for shouldering a large workload has allowed his teammates to keep faith in him.

"I know who he is," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I know the type of football player he is and I know the type of guy he is. I never would have questioned his competitiveness or his lack of effort or whatever you want to say. I'll never question it. I know he's going to be there for me, for his teammates, and for this organization."

Elliott agreed that "who he is" is different than what fans saw from him in Denver.

It [was] definitely not me," Elliott said. "It's definitely not the type of player I am. It's definitely not who I am for this team. I just can't do that. I was frustrated. I wasn't myself."

The good news for Cowboys fans is that if Elliott's performance really was a momentarily lapse in effort due to frustration then the course for correction is pretty simple. The Cowboys keys to success rely pretty heavily on Elliott's ability to dominate early and frustrate defenses, not the other way around.

Elliott said that Denver's defense didn't show them anything they hadn't seen before. It just happened to be the first time it worked so successfully for a defense.