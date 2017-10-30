Elliott Dominates vs. Redskins As Eyes Turn To Hearing On Potential Injunction

LANDOVER, Md. – Ezekiel Elliott delivered his third straight 100-yard rushing performance in Sunday's 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins at FedExField.

The Cowboys' running game looked as powerful as it's been since Elliott won the NFL rushing title as a rookie last season.

Will he remain on the field to sustain that momentum?

As the Cowboys (4-3) return home following a critical division victory, eyes now turn to the latest domino in Elliott's ongoing NFL suspension case: Monday's court hearing in New York that will determine whether the second-year running back gets a preliminary injunction blocking his six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Elliott told reporters he'll be in New York for the hearing. An injunction would pave the way for him to continue playing for the foreseeable future. No injunction would pave the way for Elliott's suspension to be reinstated – again.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit vacated the injunction Elliott secured in September. However, a New York district judge granted Elliott a temporary restraining order that once again blocked his suspension until the Oct. 30 hearing on the injunction. Elliott told reporters Sunday that he and his legal team are confident in their argument.

"We need him," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Sunday. "But what is important is that he gets a fair shake."

Elliott's suspension, first handed down in August, concluded the league's year-long investigation into July 2016 domestic violence allegations against him by a former girlfriend. Elliott has adamantly denied those allegations, and in September 2016, the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's Office announced that he would not face charges. A player can still face punishment from the league under its personal conduct policy even if he is cleared of legal charges, however.

Though not involved in the legal process, Jones and the Cowboys have expressed support for Elliott throughout this process as he has played in each of the first seven games.