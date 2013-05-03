Escobar Hopes Witten Can Help Him Become Complete Tight End





Escobar knows Witten's the No. 1 threat in Dallas. One of the rookie's goals is to still be in Dallas by the time Witten retires. He hopes by that time he'll be a well-rounded tight end, capable of playing all three downs like Witten and Tony Gonzalez.

"You couldn't ask for a better place for a rookie tight end to land," Escobar said.

Right now, Escobar's aware that his best attribute is catching passes. He's a 6-6 target with reliable hands for Tony Romo to throw at, which should help the team particularly with its red zone woes.

Escobar's looking forward to catching passes from Romo, whom he described as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The tight end should be getting a fair share of targets, particularly if he's on the field as often as head coach Jason Garrett made it sound.

