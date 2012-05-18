 Skip to main content
Advertising

Even With Top 10 QB Rank, Romo Snubbed

May 18, 2012 at 09:03 AM

IRVING, Texas --Sports lists have become a dime a dozen these days, the purpose of many to incite controversy rather than actually depict accurate rankings on the given subject.

No surprise, then, that Tony Romo -- the most polarizing player on the NFL's most polarizing team -- usually finds himself on a large number of these catalogs.

The most recent Top 100 Players list from CBS's Pete Prisco is a good one to peruse for two reasons: Prisco is a columnist who supports his theories with film study; and he also has maintained a pretty fair and balanced opinion on Romo over the years.

He's got Romo ranked 78th overall, and 10th among quarterbacks behind Aaron Rodgers (1), Tom Brady (2), Drew Brees (6), Eli Manning (15), Ben Roethlisberger (16), Philip Rivers (20), Peyton Manning (33), Matt Ryan (48) and Matt Stafford (50).

Calling Romo a top-10 quarterback is fair for a man with currently the second-highest career passer rating in league history (96.9). Five of the nine ahead of him have rings, the main measure of success at the position.

And a top-100 ranking is a compliment when considering the guys who barely made the cut -- Brandon Marshall (94), Charles Woodson (96), James Harrison (99) and Brandon Sproles (100) -- are terrific players.

But once again, I have a hard time rationalizing higher rankings for QBs like Rivers and Ryan. Rivers did not play well last season, and although Ryan is a very good player, his lack of playoff wins is the same knock folks use on Romo. Even Stafford has only reached the postseason once, having dealt with recurring shoulder problems early in his career. A healthy Michael Vick should probably be somewhere in this conversation.

Even from a rational observer like Prisco, it seems Romo can't quite get his due when compared with his signal-calling peers.

Now, I'll be the first to say that a Top 100 football list is extremely hard to compile. This isn't the NBA, where only five guys play on the court at once and they all have relatively similar two-way responsibilities. The biggest differences are between posts and point guards.

Positions and duties are so specialized in football. How do you accurately separate the value between Prisco's best cornerback (Darrelle Revis - No. 6) with the best offensive tackle (Duane Brown - No. 22)?

Lists are designed for this type of debate. One thing is certain, though: Romo will never crack the top 10 on any list -- or maybe even the top 20, where Rivers sits with a pair of conference title appearances -- until the Cowboys at least get to the NFC Championship on his watch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys agree to terms with Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

After a weekend of speculation, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.
news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
Advertising