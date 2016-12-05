 Skip to main content
Ezekiel Elliott And Dak Prescott Lead Fan Voting For The 2017 Pro Bowl

Dec 05, 2016 at 06:49 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – A day after the Cowboys (11-1) became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff spot, the league announced that the two rookies who have sparked Dallas' 11-game winning streak, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, currently lead the 2017 Pro Bowl fan voting.

Elliott, the league's leading rusher, leads all players with 681,361 votes. Prescott ranks second with 607,621 votes, followed by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (519,210), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (508,913) and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (500,770).

In last Thursday's 17-15 over the Minnesota Vikings, Elliott (1,199 yards this season) tied Tony Dorsett and Herschel Walker for the most rushing touchdowns by a rookie running back in franchise history (12).

Last week Prescott was named the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for November. He ranks third in the league in passer rating (108.6) with 19 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and a 67.9 completion percentage.

Fan voting counts for one-third of all voting criteria. The other two-thirds is determined by players and coaches, who will cast their votes on Dec. 16.

The Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Dec. 20 live on NFL Network, and the annual all-star game is set for Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

This year, the league has announced it's restoring the traditional NFC vs. AFC format after three years of drafting players to teams regardless of conference affiliation.

The deadline is Dec. 13 for fan voting online and on web-enabled mobile phones. For more information, visit www.NFL.com/probowlvote.

