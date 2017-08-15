Ezekiel Elliott, NFLPA Officially File Appeal Of League's 6-Game Suspension

Aug 15, 2017 at 09:43 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

OXNARD, Calif. – As expected, Ezekiel Elliott has officially appealed his six-game suspension with the NFL.

The suspension of the star running back was handed down by the league office on Friday morning, giving Elliott and his representation three business days to file an appeal. The NFL Players Association announced the appeal on Tuesday afternoon.

With the appeal now field, the NFL has 10 days to schedule a hearing. That hearing, when it is eventually held, will determine whether Elliott's discipline will be vacated, reduced or upheld.

The suspension has dominated the sports news cycle since it was first announced on Friday. NFL officials determined that two separate incidents – allegations of domestic violence stemming from July 2016, as well as an incident from a St. Patrick's Day celebration in 2017 – warranted a six-game penalty for Elliott.

No charges were brought against Elliott in either situation, but the league determined that Elliott had sufficiently violated the NFL's personal conduct policy to merit a suspension.

As it stands right now, Elliott is slated to miss games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

