Nick Eatman

Ezekiel Elliott Officially Released After 7 Seasons 

Mar 15, 2023 at 03:24 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Ezekiel-Elliott-Highlights-Week-10-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The run is over for Ezekiel Elliott.

And what a ride it has been over the last seven years for one of the greatest running backs in Cowboys history.

But the team said goodbye to Zeke on Wednesday, officially releasing him on the first day of the NFL free-agent signing period. The move is classified as a "Post June 1 Cut" meaning the team will save over $11 million on the 2023 salary cap, although the savings won't hit the cap until the start of June.

Elliott's numbers on the field have declined over the last few years, at least in terms of rushing yards. He finished 2022 with 876 rushing yards, but still had 12 rushing touchdowns, including a streak of 10 straight games this past season.

However, Elliott's carries were diminished especially with the emergence of Tony Pollard, who finished with a career-high 1,007 rushing yards and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. The Cowboys issued the franchise tag to Pollard, which will either guarantee his 2023 salary at $10.1 million unless they sign him to a long-term contract. Either way, Pollard's price tag was too hefty to have alongside of Elliott, who was scheduled to count $16.7 million on the cap, including a $10.9 million base salary.

With that base now off the books, Zeke will still count $4.8 million based off the prorated signing bonus.

While the two sides likely talked about a reduced salary, it still would likely be too much for a backup running back. Last season, the average salary for No. 2 running backs was less than $2 million per season.

And with Pollard currently on a one-year franchise tag, expect the Cowboys to target running backs in the draft, perhaps as high as the first round.

That's something the Cowboys haven't done, or needed to do, since taking Elliott with No. 4 overall pick back in 2016. That's the same season they landed Dak Prescott late in the fourth round. And while Dak won Rookie of the Year that season, even the quarterback himself has said much of the credit that year should've gone to Zeke, who rushed for 1,631 yards and carried the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and spot in the NFC Divisional Round. In fact, the Cowboys lost only two games that season when Zeke played.

But off-the-field issues from a prior incident before he was drafted, surfaced in 2017 and Zeke was suspended for six games. He still managed to rush for 983 yards.

His numbers rose again the following years as Zeke produced Pro Bowl seasons in 2018 and 2019 when he rushed for 1,434 yards and 1,357 yards the next two seasons.

And even though he's fallen off some over the years, he still finishes his time with the Cowboys with the third-most rushing yards with 8,262, trailing only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

Related Content

news

Tyron Smith to Return in 2023 on Restructured Deal

Smith has made eight Pro Bowls with the Cowboys during his 12-year career, the last appearance in 2021.

news

Mailbag: Do Top Free-Agent Lists Help Cowboys?

A recent list of top 101 Free Agents only contains four Cowboys, I think. Does that play into the hands of the team's front office?

news

Restructuring Dak, Zack Contracts Saves $30 Million

The Cowboys have restructured the deals of Dak Prescott and Zack Martin, helping them save nearly $30 million of next year's salary cap.

news

Mailbag: What Should Cowboys Do With Schultz?

I am most torn about Dalton Schultz But re-signing him will likely be expensive. How critical is Dalton Schultz to the Cowboys next season?

news

Cowboys Receive 3 Compensatory Draft Picks

The Cowboys now have nine overall draft picks for 2023, including three in the fifth round.

news

Rank'Em: Reviewing All 11 Dallas Franchise Tags

Going down memory lane for all 11 times the Cowboys have used the franchise tag, which is now standing on six years in a row.

news

Progress Report: Hendershot Another UDFA Gem

The Cowboys had a tight end playing on the franchise tag on drafted another in the fourth round, but it was undrafted rookie Peyton Hendershot who became one of the biggest surprises from the position.

news

Mailbag: Will Change in Philosophy Affect QB?

Mike McCarthy stated that he doesn't want to be the No. 1 offense but the No. 1 team. I actually love this scenario, however, if that is the new plan, does that lessen the need for a $40 million quarterback?

news

Mailbag: Difficulty of Scouting Players in the XFL?

Watching some of the Scouting Combine and the XFL this weekend made me wonder what, if anything, can you learn about a player in the XFL when they are basically playing against practice squad players?

news

Cowboys Place Franchise Tag on Tony Pollard

As expected, the Cowboys are putting the one-year franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season.

news

Plans For Steele; Injured RT "Ahead of Schedule"

The Cowboys have some decisions to make regarding right tackle Terence Steele, who is a restricted free agent.

Advertising