FA Recap: Cowboys Solidify Their Backup Plan 

FRISCO, Texas – It's been a wild week in the NFL, starting on Monday when players could first start negotiating with other teams.

The Cowboys aren't usually that active when free agency begins, but this year was an exception, re-signing Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson and then trading for Stephon Gilmore.

Since that busy Tuesday, the Cowboys have worked on a few deals, keeping two more players on the squad as they continue to work the phones.

Here's a recap on some of the recent moves by the Cowboys in free agency:

· The Cowboys are retaining their backup quarterback in Cooper Rush, who had some interest with both the Raiders and Bengals. In fact, Rush was nearly headed to Las Vegas for a visit before deciding to stay in Dallas, signing a two-year deal worth around $6 million. "Yeah, this is a place I obviously love," Rush said. "It's a great organization, great team, great players. It's a good spot."

· That keeps the QB room intact once again with Dak Prescott, Rush and Will Grier, who had a close competition for the backup spot with Rush last season. But that doesn't exactly rule out the Cowboys drafting a quarterback this year to develop.

· While Rush agreed to terms and then signed the deal later Friday morning, the Cowboys also officially signed cornerback C.J. Goodwin on Friday as well. Goodwin, who is one of the team's better special teams players, agreed on a deal Thursday but signed Friday. The Cowboys had lost Luke Gifford (Titans) and Noah Brown (Texans) already this week but keeping Goodwin is certainly a plus for special teams coordinator John Fassel.