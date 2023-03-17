Free Agency Tracker | 2023

Cooper Rush to Return; Signs 2-Year Deal 

Mar 17, 2023 at 09:33 AM
Nick Eatman

Cooper Rush
FRISCO, Texas – Cooper Rush showed his value as a backup quarterback the last two seasons, especially last year when he went 4-1 with Dak Prescott injured.

And that's why the Cowboys are bringing him back, agreeing to terms with the veteran on a two-year deal that reportedly pays him $6 million.

It's the most the Cowboys have spent on a backup quarterback since Dak has become the starter in 2016.

Rush joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent back in 2017. He spent three years with the Cowboys before following Jason Garrett to the Giants in New York for a season. Rush returned to Dallas in 2021 and became the backup to Dak Prescott. He won his first career start on a Sunday night road game in Minnesota, filling in for Dak with an injured calf.

But last season, Rush was forced into action for multiple games, going 4-1 in his five-game stint with Dak injured with a broken thumb.

Rush has played in 19 career games with six starts (5-1 record), with a 59.0 completion percentage, eight TD passes and four interceptions for an 84.9 QB rating.

Rush is the fourth unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the Cowboys this week, joining Leighton Vander Esch, Donovan Wilson and C.J. Goodwin.

