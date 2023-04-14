Fast Forward: Cowboys Aren't Done at Tight End

Darnell Washington, Georgia —

You know who doesn't struggle at blocking? That alien specimen hailing from Athens, that's who. Washington is a mauler at the line of scrimmage, effortlessly tossing defensive ends and linebackers as if they're lint on his shirt. He'd be the perfect complement to what Ferguson and Hendershot bring to the table in that regard, but don't go labeling him as nothing more than an offensive lineman positioned at tight end. Yes, he's physically imposing at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, but he gets that mass moving downfield with speed — blazing the NFL Combine with a 4.64s 40-yard dash and when his number is called to make a play downfield, smaller DBs don't stand a chance at stopping his point of attack on an incoming pass (this makes him unstoppable in the red zone). He's an Official 30 visit in Dallas for a reason.

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State —

While you won't ever confuse Kraft with Mayer or Washington as a blocker, he can more than hold his own, though mostly in space and not necessarily as an in-line body. Still, he's one of the better overall blockers in the class and he adds the ability to be a viable target in the passing game as well. Kraft is easily identified as athletic, seeing how often he's able to turn a not-great throw into an impressive catch with dexterity and soft hands, and this adds to his length to make him a lethal weapon in the red zone. You have to like the ceiling on Kraft, though he'll need to get more refined in his route-running at the next level, mostly in his breaks.

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State —

It feels like Musgrave enters the mix as a prototypical TE build, and that's not a bad thing whatsoever. He knows how to release from the line of scrimmage to get into his route tree quickly and his route-running often bests what linebackers or nickel corners can offer up in defense. Also, if you love YAC, and I know you do, Musgrave works hard to deliver after the reception to help move the chains. His biggest opportunity for improvement, however, is in his blocking, where he leaves … much … to be desired. I don't doubt Musgrave will be the right call for an NFL team at the end of April, but I struggle to find his fit in the Cowboys scheme and their current tight end room; also lacking the production to solidify the argument on his potential (just 20 games in four seasons).