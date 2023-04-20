Fast Forward: Intriguing Prospects at EDGE, DL 

An already stout defensive line in Dallas stands to get even better if the Cowboys make the right call in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they're not lacking for high-ceiling options in their quest

FRISCO, Texas — You can't keep everyone in free agency, but the Dallas Cowboys came damn close to achieving that elusive mission in 2023. Their re-signings included both Jonathan Hankins and Dante Fowler, two impact players on the defensive line, but they were forced to wave goodbye to Carlos Watkins — an underrated player who took his talents to the Arizona Cardinals.

The loss of Watkins doesn't put them in dire straits, however, though it does open up opportunities for younger players to step in and step up; and that will likely include a new addition or two when this year's NFL Draft gets underway in Kansas City.

Can one of the best defensive lines in the NFL get better?

Always.

Note: I will not include any linebacker prospects below as there will be a separate piece for them. This will focus solely on those classified as defensive ends or interior linemen.

What's Here:

EDGE — DeMarcus Lawrence was not only, again, one of the best run defenders in the NFL last season but he reminded everyone just how dangerous he still is as a pass rusher as well. That combined with Micah Parsons' ability to level up in Year 2 (he was essentially a defensive end in 2022, not a linebacker) and he wasn't the only one, because Dorance Armstrong's career-best season affirmed why the Cowboys awarded him a second deal.

Those three players lead one of the best pass rush departments in the league, and one that might get even better with the readdition of Dante Fowler in free agency and Sam Williams looking to wreak havoc in his second NFL season — time also waiting to tell if former first-round pick Takk McKinley will rediscover himself in his reunion with Dan Quinn (as Fowler did).

Defensive tackle (iDL) — The addition of Jonathan Hankins via trade in 2022 was precisely what the doctor ordered as it relates to bolstering the ailing run defense, so re-signing him became a top priority. With that bit of business now taken care of, the Cowboys can at least exhale a bit, knowing they have their definitive run-stopping nose tackle; but it can't all fall on the hefty shoulders of Hankins.

A breakout season by Osa Odighizuwa sets the tone for Neville Gallimore and Chauncey Golston to follow suit, as well as Quinton Bohanna, the latter being drafted to become what Hankins already is. And with Hankins on just a one-year deal, the onus is on Bohanna to take the next step forward and in what will likely be a competition with a potential 2023 draft pick (and we'll see how quickly Isaac Alarcon can make the transition from iOL to iDL in training camp).

Top 2023 Prospects: