FB Fiammetta Wants To Aid Run Game

Sep 14, 2011 at 10:53 AM

IRVING, Texas --Released two days after the Cowboys claimed him off waivers last week, fullback Tony Fiammetta was advised to stay close to the phone.

Sure enough, the Cowboys re-signed him to the active roster Tuesday after getting through the season opener with tight end John Phillips and even nose tackle Josh Brent moonlighting at fullback.

Head coach Jason Garrett said he likes having a traditional fullback as part of his offense, and Fiammetta previously filled that role in Carolina.

"The guys that have been playing fullback have been doing a great job," Fiammetta said. "I think having a lead blocker in general brings kind of an attitude to the running game."

The Cowboys averaged only 2.5 yards on 26 carries in the season opener, though the Jets often used eight-man fronts with a "Bear" look to clog the middle.

They also could get help this week from tight end Martellus Bennett, who returned from a high ankle sprain on Wednesday. Bennett typically hasn't been used in the backfield, but has been an asset to the run in the past.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

