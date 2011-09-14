FB Fiammetta Wants To Aid Run Game

IRVING, Texas --Released two days after the Cowboys claimed him off waivers last week, fullback Tony Fiammetta was advised to stay close to the phone.

Sure enough, the Cowboys re-signed him to the active roster Tuesday after getting through the season opener with tight end John Phillips and even nose tackle Josh Brent moonlighting at fullback.

Head coach Jason Garrett said he likes having a traditional fullback as part of his offense, and Fiammetta previously filled that role in Carolina.

"The guys that have been playing fullback have been doing a great job," Fiammetta said. "I think having a lead blocker in general brings kind of an attitude to the running game."

The Cowboys averaged only 2.5 yards on 26 carries in the season opener, though the Jets often used eight-man fronts with a "Bear" look to clog the middle.