Felix Jones Agrees To One-Year Deal With Division Rival





IRVING, Texas – Owner/general manager Jerry Jones said at the NFL Owners Meetings not to dismiss free agent running back Felix Jones from the team's thoughts entirely. After Philadelphia's latest move, it's now time to move on.

The Eagles reportedly signed Jones to a one-year deal, officially leaving the Cowboys without either first-round pick from the 2008 NFL Draft, after Oakland signed cornerback Mike Jenkins earlier this offseason.

Jones spent the first five years of his career in Dallas, accumulating 2,728 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 569 carries. He also caught 127 passes for 1,062 yards and another three touchdowns.

Various injuries held back Jones throughout his career. Last year was no exception, as he played through injuries to suit up for all 16 games and start in seven, including a six-game stretch in the middle of the year when DeMarco Murray was hurt.

The former Razorback began his career as a backup and change-of-pace back to Marion Barber III, while other running backs taken after Jones in the 2008 class continue to stand out as featured backs, including Ray Rice, Matt Forte, Chris Johnson and Jamaal Charles.

Jones has yet to rush for more than three touchdowns in a season and only led the team in rushing in 2010, Barber's final year in Dallas. Jones' yards per carry went down from 8.9 in 2008 to 5.9 in 2009 and down to a career-low 3.6 last season, as the Cowboys finished 31st in the league in rushing.

It never seemed like Jones would be heading back to Dallas after going to free agency. Drafting Joseph Randle gave further reason to believe Jones' tenure with the Cowboys was over. Now, if Jones makes the final 53-man roster, the Cowboys will see their former first-round pick twice a year.

Jones, who finished last season with 402 yards on 111 carries, had a workout with the Eagles last week. He'll likely serve as their second or third option and a change-of-pace back in Chip Kelly's fast-paced scheme, which features LeSean McCoy, who ran for 840 yards and two touchdowns on 200 carries last season, and Bryce Brown.