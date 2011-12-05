Fiammetta Excited About Nearing Return

"I've been waiting for it. I feel great," Fiammetta said Monday. "It's a good time to come back, a big game, and I want to make a difference."

The Cowboys had been looking into the origin of Fiammetta's symptoms, which included nausea and dizziness when he exercised. Although he's not in for every play when active, the running game typically has been more effective with Fiammetta as the lead blocker.

"He did a nice job for us when he was playing, so we're certainly hopeful that he'll come back and play at the level he was playing at before," head coach Jason Garrett said. "We ran the ball well when he was playing true fullback for us, and hopefully we can get that going again."