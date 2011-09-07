Fiammetta Released; WR Robinson Signed

Sep 07, 2011 at 02:44 AM

Fullback Tony Fiammetta's stint with the Cowboys was a short one. The Cowboys waived the third-year pro on Wednesday to make room for fifth-year wide receiver Laurent Robinson on the 53-man roster.

Robinson becomes the sixth receiver on the squad and the fact the Cowboys decided to sign him this week, which guarantees his roster for the entire season, it signals he could be active for Sunday's game with the Jets.

Robinson, who worked out with the Cowboys on Tuesday, has played two years with the Falcons and the last two with the Rams, but was released  after the preseason by the Chargers. The Cowboys got a close look at Robinson for three days when San Diego practiced against the Cowboys twice and then played them in the preseason on Aug. 20.

As for Fiammetta, the Cowboys might end up re-signing him down the road, seeing as they will enter Sunday's game with the Jets without a fullback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

