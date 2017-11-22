Final Injury Report Gives Optimism For Bailey, Smith; Tough Task vs. Joey Bosa

Running back Darren McFadden has stayed rather quiet all season, which has included only one game played and one carry this year. But his frustration was evident on Tuesday when asked by reporters his reaction to being inactive last week against the Eagles, leaving the two with just two active tailbacks. "I didn't find out until the day of the game – just a couple of hours before," he said. "I thought I was going to be dressed and get a couple of reps. It was a decision they made on Sunday." McFadden, who is in his 10th season, said he's now entertained some thoughts of retirement, especially after enduring two straight frustrating years. "When the offseason gets here, I'll sit down and think about it. I'll get away from the game for a while and try to make a decision from there." While McFadden called himself "100 percent healthy," it's still unclear whether he would be active for Thursday's game with the Chargers. For more from Darren McFadden, click here.