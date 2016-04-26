Five To Fit: Breaking Down A Few Prospects In Large WR Draft Class

(Editor's Note: The staff of DallasCowboys.com is currently previewing the depth chart at each position on the Cowboys' roster. The biggest remaining variable in determining that depth chart is the NFL draft, which begins April 28. This series will identify five potential draft picks who could affect the depth chart at each position.)

IRVING, Texas – Asked at Monday's pre-draft press conference if the Cowboys have enough playmakers, Jerry Jones said, "We'd like more."

Who wouldn't?

The biggest playmaking addition at wide receiver is from within: Dez Bryant will return healthy from foot and ankle injuries that sidelined him for seven games and limited him in others last season. Running back Lance Dunbar, the leading receiver before injuring his knee in October, can provide some versatility when he's ready to return, too, though he could start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Jones believes the Cowboys have enough talent at skill positions to be effective even if they don't draft offensive help early. So, while it's uncertain how much of a draft priority the team will place on the receiver position, they could look for depth at some point given the offense's troubles without Bryant in the 2015 lineup.

With that in mind, here are just a few prospects in a large receiver class who are generally projected to get drafted by teams in the early, middle and possibly late rounds:

1. Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss – Firmly in the conversation as the top receiver prospect, Treadwell (6-2, 220) returned from a serious leg injury in 2014 to earn All-American honors in his final college season. Although most draft observers don't view him as a classic deep threat receiver, he has a complete range of skills: good frame, excellent hands, willing blocker. Treadwell is a likely first-round pick according to most mock draft projections.

2. Sterling Shepard, Oklahoma – Highly productive in four seasons for the Sooners, Shepard is likely in the first wave of receivers projected to be drafted by teams in the first couple rounds, joining other top prospects such as Treadwell, Baylor's Corey Coleman, TCU's Josh Doctson and Ohio State's Michael Thomas. At 5-foot-10, Shepard is the smallest of the group but he's a polished slot receiver who helped his draft position with a strong Scouting Combine (4.48 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical leap).

3. Braxton Miller, Ohio State – Unlike Shepard, Miller didn't have a full college career at receiver. A three-year starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, Miller moved to H-back/receiver as a senior in 2015 and posted 622 total yards rushing and receiving. There's obviously some projection that goes with Miller's evaluation, as he's not a finished product, but there's no question he's a terrific talent with 4.4 speed who could potentially help an offense in many ways given his experience at multiple positions.

4. Kolby Listenbee, TCU – Speed is Listenbee's NFL ticket. He ran a 4.39 at the Combine, and although he has a slender frame at 195 pounds, he could help a team with his ability to get behind opposing defenses. A two-year starter at TCU, Listenbee averaged 18.9 yards on 71 catches in 2014 and 2015.