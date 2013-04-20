Focusing On No. 92: Counting Down Days To Training Camp





IRVING, Texas – While the focus remains heavily on the draft and free agency, it won't be too long before the Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

It'll be a longer camp and preseason this year with the Cowboys playing five exhibition games, including the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. That pushes up the start date to camp, meaning the pads will be coming on before too long.

So as we count down the days to camp, let's take a light-hearted look at the significance of each number as we stroll through the years of Cowboys football, continuing today with No. 92.

For a franchise as decorated as the Dallas Cowboys, it's hard to come up with a label like "Best Cowboys Team Ever." But you could certainly make an argument for the 1992 squad. That team was obviously the first Super Bowl champion of the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty. That team raced to an 8-1 start before ultimately finishing 13-3. That mark is tied for the best record of the 16-game era, along with the 2007 team that was upended in the playoffs by New York.

The 1992 managed to fulfill its regular season potential, however. Ultimately the '92 Cowboys would finish 16-3, which is the best record by a Cowboys team ever. The '92 Cowboys rolled through the playoffs, downing Philadelphia and San Francisco by 24 and 10 points, respectively.

In front of 98,374, Dallas won its third Super Bowl by walloping the Buffalo Bills. A 21-point fourth quarter from the Cowboys turned a 31-17 game into a 52-17 laugher.

You can look back at the '92 season as one of the early high-water marks for The Triplets. Michael Irvin posted 1,396 receiving yards – third-best in franchise history – along with seven touchdowns. Irvin posted six 100-yard games in 1992 – fourth-best ever.

While he wasn't quite as prolific as his 1995 season, Emmitt Smith posted 1,713 yards and 18 touchdowns in '92. His all-purpose mark of 2,048 yards is the second-best in team history.

The '92 draft produced one of the Cowboys' all-time greats. Arizona State safety Darren Woodson was drafted 37th overall in the second round by Dallas. He played all 12 seasons of his career with the Cowboys, and he retired as the team's top tackler with 1,350 total stops. He added 23 interceptions. Woodson started 178 of 192 possible regular season games during his career.