For Charles Tapper, How Basketball Eventually Took A Back Seat To Football

Tapper took the career advice to heart. The high-school combine helped him gain a better grasp on football.

"That's when I started liking the game and started to understand it," he said, "because when I was in Baltimore, I didn't really get the concept of it. I didn't understand the strategy behind it."

It also started his journey to the NFL. He ended up with a scholarship offer from Oklahoma and started three seasons for the Sooners, producing seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a senior in 2015.

The Cowboys see another level of potential in the 6-3, 271-pound Tapper, who ran an astounding 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He primarily played the four-technique position in Oklahoma's 3-4 defense, occupying blockers for the linebackers to run and make plays, but he'll get a chance to rush off the edge in defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli's scheme.

"Athletically we certainly feel like he is a defensive end candidate for us, and a right end candidate," head coach Jason Garrett said. "Pass rush guy; he is an outstanding athlete. A lot of basketball in his background growing up, and we do think that the way that we play, the scheme that we run and the style of defense that we run, will feature some of the physical traits that he has."