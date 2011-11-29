Forbath Stays On NFI; Will Remain With Club

Even though one rookie kicker is on the verge of tying the Cowboys' record for consecutive field goals made, the team is making sure another rookie kicker remains with the club.

Kai Forbath, who was signed in training camp despite having a quad injury and then placed on NFI (Non-Football Injury) for the first half of the season, will stay on NFI for the rest of the season. That means his rights will remain with the Cowboys heading into the offseason.

Cleary, the Cowboys liked what they saw from Forbath, a standout at UCLA before suffering a significant injury that prevented most teams from either drafting or signing him as a college free agent.

The Cowboys signed him on Aug. 2 as the third place-kicker on the training camp roster along with Dan Bailey and David Buehler. While Forbath never participated in practice, he remained on the team during the start of the season on NFI, along with Bruce Carter.

Non-Football Injury is for players who come to a team with a previous injury. The rules state the players cannot practice or play for the first six weeks of the season. After that, they have 21 days to practice before the team decides whether to put them on the active roster, release them outright, or keep them on NFI to retain their rights.