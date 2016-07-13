Forbes Ranks Cowboys As World's Most Valuable Sports Franchise

Jul 13, 2016 at 08:05 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas– The Dallas Cowboys are the world's most valuable sports franchise of 2016, according to Forbes magazine.

Forbes' annual valuation rankings list the Cowboys at No. 1 ($4 billion), followed by Real Madrid ($3.65 billion), Barcelona ($3.55 billion), the New York Yankees ($3.4 billion) and Manchester United ($3.32 billion).

The New England Patriots ($3.2 billion) check in at No. 6 as the next NFL franchise on Forbes' list. The Cowboys' NFC East rivals, the Washington Redskins ($2.85 billion) and the New York Giants ($2.8 billion), are next at No. 8 and No. 9.

The Cowboys have made the top five since Forbes began its annual rankings in 2010. This is their first No. 1 ranking, and they're the first NFL team atop the list.

