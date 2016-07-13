Forbes Ranks Cowboys As World's Most Valuable Sports Franchise

IRVING, Texas– The Dallas Cowboys are the world's most valuable sports franchise of 2016, according to Forbes magazine.

Forbes' annual valuation rankings list the Cowboys at No. 1 ($4 billion), followed by Real Madrid ($3.65 billion), Barcelona ($3.55 billion), the New York Yankees ($3.4 billion) and Manchester United ($3.32 billion).

The New England Patriots ($3.2 billion) check in at No. 6 as the next NFL franchise on Forbes' list. The Cowboys' NFC East rivals, the Washington Redskins ($2.85 billion) and the New York Giants ($2.8 billion), are next at No. 8 and No. 9.