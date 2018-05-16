Forget Dak-Friendly, Prescott Wants To Be "Best QB Cowboys Have Ever Had"

FRISCO, Texas– In the middle of taking some rather big swings Wednesday night at a charity Home-Run Derby, Dak Prescott admitted he has some rather big goals as well.

When asked by reporters about a potential large payday that likely awaits him in the not-so-distant future, Prescott shrugged off that notion, and admitted an even bigger expectation than a huge contract.

I want to be the best I can. I want to be the best quarterback the Cowboys have ever had. All that stuff comes when you play the game well.

Best in Cowboys history seems rather lofty, considering Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls, Roger Staubach won two and Tony Romo has seemingly all of the passing records in club history.

But if his first two years are any indication, Prescott is at least off to a good start. His 22 victories is nearly double the wins by Don Meredith (2), Troy Aikman (7), Roger Staubach (3) in their first two seasons combined. Tony Romo had just six wins after his fourth pro season.

Obviously, Prescott has had some early success and looks to build on that this year. But he doesn't quite understand the popular term "Dak-friendly" that has been tossed around a lot lately, suggesting the Cowboys are making personnel decisions that fit his style of play.

"I don't know… it's a misnomer," Prescott said. "It's not really Dak-friendly. It's Cowboys-friendly. We just want the right type of guys ready to work and come here and get better. I don't really know what Dak-friendly means."

What the quarterback said he does like the way his new receivers are working in practice, including free-agent signees Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson.

"It's great. We've got a lot of guys coming here ready to work," Prescott said. "Whether we're on the field together or just us out there running routes, we're getting better."

As for his actual baseball game, Prescott was asked if he's getting better with his swing.